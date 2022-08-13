Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,423 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,132 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,510. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

