Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,137 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 872.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $183.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.