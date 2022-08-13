Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,716 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Up 2.1 %

WRK opened at $42.86 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.