Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,312 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $673,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

