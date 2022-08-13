Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.