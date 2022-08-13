Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $83.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 148,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 92,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

