Evercore ISI Boosts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $37.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,523 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,325. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

