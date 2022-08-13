Evercore ISI Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $98.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Post from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Post Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE POST opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 10.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

