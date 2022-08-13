Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVT. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Evotec in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Evotec Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €26.88 ($27.43) on Thursday. Evotec has a 52 week low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($46.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.64.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

