Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 920.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,126 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3,235.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

