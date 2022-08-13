Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $23.54

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $24.71. Expensify shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,331,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

