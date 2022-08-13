F45 Training (FXLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
F45 Training Stock Performance
FXLV opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.
FXLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
