Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $4.16 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

FATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

