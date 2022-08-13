Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Price Performance

FEEXF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.