Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.84 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $5,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 114.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

