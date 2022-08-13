Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.84 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
