Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Price Performance

FBCV opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

