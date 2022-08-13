Field Trip Health (FTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health Price Performance

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.