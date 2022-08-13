Field Trip Health (FTRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Field Trip Health to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Field Trip Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Field Trip Health
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Field Trip Health stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Field Trip Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
