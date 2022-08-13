Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Shares Up 1.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 16,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 46,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.