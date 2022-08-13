Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Shares Up 1.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 16,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 46,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.