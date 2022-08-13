Financial Analysis: CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power -550.95% -58.91% -48.49% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 6.93 $10.03 million ($1.26) -0.61 CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Romeo Power and CurAegis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Romeo Power has higher revenue and earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Romeo Power and CurAegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 635.93%.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

