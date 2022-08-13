First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Up 0.3%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.50. 1,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
First Merchants Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98.
First Merchants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
