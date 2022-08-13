First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Solar by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Solar by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $60,221,000 after buying an additional 167,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Up 3.0 %

FSLR stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.