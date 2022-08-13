First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.55. 70,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 124,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

