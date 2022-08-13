First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.
