Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Five9 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.60. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $192.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.