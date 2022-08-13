Flora Growth (FLGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Flora Growth Stock Up 4.9 %
Flora Growth stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flora Growth (FLGC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.