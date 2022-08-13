Flora Growth (FLGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flora Growth stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

