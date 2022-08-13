Fluence Energy (FLNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.44 million. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fluence Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 3,270.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period.
FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
