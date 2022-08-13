FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Up 1.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 14,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

