ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ForgeRock shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 9,913 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FORG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

ForgeRock Stock Down 21.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

