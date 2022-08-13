Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.39. Approximately 310,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 869,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

