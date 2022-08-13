Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

