Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,027,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

