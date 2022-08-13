Franco-Nevada Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.97. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

