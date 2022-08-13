FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 128.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $200,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.