FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.58.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

