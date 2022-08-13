FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 99,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 118,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

