FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Trading Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 15,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000.

