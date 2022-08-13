FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

