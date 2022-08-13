FY2023 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Lowered by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

KBL opened at C$33.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.85. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.60 and a 12-month high of C$42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.24 million and a P/E ratio of 53.47.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 193.55%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

