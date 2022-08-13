Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.