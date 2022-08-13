Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Stock Down 11.2 %

GMDA opened at $3.01 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMDA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.