Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gartner by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $249,613,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 2.8 %

IT stock opened at $307.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

