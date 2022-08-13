Gelesis (GLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.
Gelesis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GLS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gelesis has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.23.
Insider Activity at Gelesis
Institutional Trading of Gelesis
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gelesis by 133.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter.
About Gelesis
Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gelesis (GLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gelesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.