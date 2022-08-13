Gelesis (GLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GLS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gelesis has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

In other Gelesis news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati acquired 24,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $48,018.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at $176,014.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gelesis by 133.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter.

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

