Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Trading 23.1% Higher

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) traded up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile
Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.
