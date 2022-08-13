GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

GFT Technologies stock opened at €42.00 ($42.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.94. GFT Technologies has a 12-month low of €25.80 ($26.33) and a 12-month high of €49.00 ($50.00).

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

