Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.63 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

