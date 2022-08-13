Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Global Net Lease in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Global Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after buying an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

