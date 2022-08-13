Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Trading Up 1.5%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 3,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 23,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.