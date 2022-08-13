Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MILN opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

