GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.