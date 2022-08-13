GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
